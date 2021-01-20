Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,095,400 VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,095,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,571. The firm has a market cap of $310.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

