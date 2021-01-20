Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.03.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

