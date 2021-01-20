Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 99,000 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Jabil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $771,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,219. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.