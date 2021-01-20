Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.75. The stock had a trading volume of 946,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

