Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after buying an additional 633,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.83. 9,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

