Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,377.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $64.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,977.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,956.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,676.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,298.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,938.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

