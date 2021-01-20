Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $2,510,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $3,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. 6,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

