Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 573,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. Zynga comprises approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Zynga by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 427,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,747,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $4,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,932,564 shares of company stock worth $18,548,337. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

