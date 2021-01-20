Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 318,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,687. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

