Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,262 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 727,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XERS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

