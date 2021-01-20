Dent Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Dent has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

