Derek Andersen Sells 8,662 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20.

On Monday, November 16th, Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 15,353,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,186,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.