DERN CAPI/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (LON:DERR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DERN CAPI/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (LON:DERR) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.79 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.79 ($0.21). Approximately 659,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,808,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.65 ($0.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.79.

About DERN CAPI/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (LON:DERR)

Derriston Capital Plc is a cash shell company. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

