Dether (DTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $602,472.83

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $602,472.83 and approximately $715.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

