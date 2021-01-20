Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $47.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAKE. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

