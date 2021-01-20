Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €135.85 ($159.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €137.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

