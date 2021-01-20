DeVault (DVT) Price Up 23.1% This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, DeVault has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DeVault has a market capitalization of $438,284.36 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007572 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006636 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 382,656,457 coins and its circulating supply is 354,515,656 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

