DeVault Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,005.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $470,808.35 and $1,005.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007574 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006712 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 140.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 382,505,437 coins and its circulating supply is 340,314,372 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars.

