DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $425,495.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00258078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064653 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

