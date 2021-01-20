dForce USDx (USDX) Price Tops $0.98

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.22 million and $10,062.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.03 or 0.01387136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00557001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009597 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00163064 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,295,479 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.