Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

