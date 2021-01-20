Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 794 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

