Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,570 by Barclays

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc (DGE.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,926.13 ($38.23). 1,762,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,463. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,277 ($42.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,945.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,752.93. The firm has a market cap of £68.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

