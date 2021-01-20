Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.45. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 515,482 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,797 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

