DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €16.50 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been given a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.30 ($19.18).

Shares of DIC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.06 ($16.54). The stock had a trading volume of 145,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.61. DIC Asset AG has a 52 week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

