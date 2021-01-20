Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Holdings Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 7,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.