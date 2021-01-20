Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 16,526,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,581,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

