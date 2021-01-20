Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.12

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 64636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

