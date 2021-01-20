DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $363,782.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00341008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004152 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.60 or 0.01484316 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.