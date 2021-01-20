Digitalcoin Market Cap Hits $38,277.95 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $38,277.95 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,613.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.62 or 0.03832632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00418006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.18 or 0.01401698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00561045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00434155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00272141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,861,968 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.