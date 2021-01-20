DigitalNote Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $10,617.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00429134 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,025,916,785 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,062,881 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

