Digitex City Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00513636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.42 or 0.03805526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

