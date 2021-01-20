Digitex Token (DGTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.06 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.31 million and $4.06 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

