Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

