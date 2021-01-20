Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Digiwage token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $32,290.10 and $107.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.