Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Hits $4.27 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $99,290.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $55.73 or 0.00161549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,666 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

