DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Hits $31.22 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $90,504.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $252.53 or 0.00731541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00540660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.44 or 0.03874272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012954 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,619 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

