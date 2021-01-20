Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 6.3%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $69.16. 603,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 602,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

