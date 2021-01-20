Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.37. 4,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Dimeco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIMC)

Dimeco, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.