Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,846 ($24.12).

LON:DPLM traded up GBX 126 ($1.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,258 ($29.50). The company had a trading volume of 242,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,669. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,145.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,063.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

In other Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

