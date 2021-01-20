Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 920,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 466,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

