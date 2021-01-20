Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.50. 2,220,287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,774,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

