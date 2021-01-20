Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.49

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 44424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

