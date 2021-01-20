Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.49

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 44424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

