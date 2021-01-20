Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Trading Up 3.9%

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)’s share price were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.17. Approximately 129,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 199,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) by 1,624.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

