Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.38

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 164595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

