Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 45,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 34.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,604,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 432,320 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

