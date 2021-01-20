DMM: Governance (DMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.99 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $25.95 million and $3.99 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,659,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,946,198 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.