dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Shares Up 3.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.24. 1,202,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 531,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMYT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $893,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $615,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $17,282,000.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

