DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 853 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 333.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,869 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.