DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 88,814 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $81.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

